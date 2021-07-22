AUBURN — A traffic stop in Auburn led to police finding controlled substances in the vehicle, resulting in the driver’s arrest.
Dylan Walker, 20, of the 6200 block of East C.R. 800S, Columbia City, was arrested Monday and charged with possession of cocaine, a Level 4 felony, and carrying a handgun without a license, a Class A misdemeanor.
According to a police affidavit of probable cause, Auburn Police officer Kyle Woods was on duty shortly after 4 a.m. Monday when he saw a small light-colored vehicle fail to signal a left turn from Touring Drive to West 15th Street. Woods said he caught up with the vehicle at 15th Street and South Grandstaff Drive. The vehicle failed to signal a right turn onto South Grandstaff, Woods said. Woods’ radar indicated the vehicle was traveling at a speed of 47 mph in a 30 mph zone.
Woods said he activated his emergency lights, signaling for the vehicle to pull over.
Walker was identified as the driver and told police he did not have insurance on the vehicle. Woods said he informed Walker to find a ride or police would be able to provide him with a local ride, the affidavit said.
Police called a towing company to move the vehicle. As Woods was inventorying the vehicle he found a 30-round extended magazine in the glove box. A Glock 45 with a loaded magazine was located under the driver’s seat.
In the trunk of the vehicle, Wood said, was a large box containing two unopened bottles of alcohol. Woods noted that Walker is age 20.
Inside a shoe box, Walker found a small plastic bag containing what appeared to be tiny dried mushrooms. A field test identified them as psilocybin, a schedule I controlled substance. Woods also found 98 pills, identified as alprazolam, a schedule 4 controlled substance, and eight THC-infused candies, the affidavit said.
Walker told police everything belonged to a person named “Trent,” even though “Trent” was in jail, the affidavit said.
DeKalb County Central Communications advised that Walker did not have a valid permit to carry a handgun.
