AUBURN — Auburn Police arrested two Orland residents at an Auburn hotel Thursday morning, a news release said.
Aaron M. Harp, 40, of the 6000 block of north S.R. 327, was held on a warrant from Steuben County for alleged failure to appear in court for charges of sexual misconduct with a minor as a Level 4 and Level 5 felony.
Deserea McConnell, 23, of the 6000 block of North Market Street, was arrested on new charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of paraphernalia, Class C misdemeanor; and theft, a Class A misdemeanor.
A news release said Auburn Police Department Officers Justin James and Robert Marzolf and Cpl. Derek Taylor received a tip about Harp’s arrest warrant. They were advised that Harp was staying at the Baymont Inn in west Auburn.
Officers found Harp, who was hiding in the bathroom shower, and McConnell in a room at the Baymont Inn. They took Harp into custody and transported him to the DeKalb County Jail in Auburn.
During the investigation, officers found paraphernalia and methamphetamine in the hotel room that allegedly belonged to McConnell. They also found items that allegedly had been stolen from Walmart.
Officers were notified that there was also a protective order in place between Harp and McConnell. Police said an additional charge against Harp for invasion of privacy will be filed later.
