DeKalb County Farm Bureau Inc. has awarded scholarships to four local high school seniors.
Farm Bureau said all recipients displayed exemplary academic records and demonstrated a commitment and passion for agriculture. They are:
• Bree Doster, a DeKalb High School graduate who will attend Kansas State University;
• Rhiannon Haley, a DeKalb High School graduate who will attend Indiana University;
• Gabriel Hefty, a DeKalb High School graduate who will attend Purdue University; and
• Matthew Strong, an Eastside High School graduate who will attend Purdue University.
