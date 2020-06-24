ANGOLA — A Butler man is facing three felony charges and one misdemeanor charge following an alleged incident that left two people injured on the night of May 31-June 1, court documents said.
Kenneth C. Campbell, 29, formerly of Fremont, allegedly strangled a woman to the point of unconsciousness after beating her on the night of May 31 at a Fremont residence, court documents said.
Campbell also allegedly had sexual intercourse with the woman, who had just ended a relationship with him, while she was unconscious, took a video of the act and uploaded it to the pornography website Pornhub, court records said. He reportedly used the woman’s cellphone to make the video.
Steuben County Prosecutor Jeremy Musser said investigation into a possible sexual allegation was continuing. After police investigated the initial incident, court records say, the woman was taken to Cameron Memorial Community Hospital where a sexual assault investigation commenced. Results are pending.
At some point during the course of events, Campbell allegedly used the woman’s cellphone to text a male friend of the woman, court records said. The text message asked the man to come to the woman’s bedroom, and he did sometime early on June 1.
Campbell allegedly was hiding in a closet and emerged to start beating the man once he arrived. The man apparently was beaten to the point of unconsciousness, court records said. When police found him, one of his eyes was swollen shut, and he had blood coming from his nose.
Court records said after beating the man, Campbell was getting ready to strike the man in the back of the head with a hammer, but the woman pleaded for him to stop. Campbell eventually left the scene.
When police arrived, they found the male victim in a disoriented state and called Steuben County Emergency Medical Service to the scene, and emergency medical technicians provided care.
The female victim and a friend had left the apartment, but returned when they heard the siren of the approaching ambulance.
The incident was investigated by the Fremont Town Marshal’s Office and the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department. Police sought warrants for Campbell’s arrest on June 10, and he was brought into custody Tuesday.
Campbell was released from jail Wednesday afternoon, after his court hearing, on the state’s new pretrial release program. If Campbell fails to meet conditions of the program, which resembles probation, he could be jailed and then could only be released if he makes bail, which has been set at $8,000.
Campbell is facing charges of Level 5 felony battery resulting in serious bodily injury, Level 6 felony strangulation, Class A misdemeanor domestic battery and Level 6 felony battery with prior convictions, which is an enhancement. During his initial hearing Wednesday afternoon, it was revealed that Campbell has two prior convictions for battery in 2009 and 2015.
If convicted on all of the new charges, Campbell faces up to 12 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.
During Wednesday’s hearing, Steuben Superior Court Judge William Fee appointed attorney Anthony Kraus as counsel for Campbell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.