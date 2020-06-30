Passing on right leads to collision
WATERLOO — A collision damaged two vehicles June 18 at 7:45 a.m. on U.S. 6 at Sheridan Street, Waterloo Marshal Jay Oberholtzer reported.
Tanner D. Jack, 17, of Auburn was traveling westbound on U.S. in a 2002 GMC pickup truck pulling a trailer. He steered to the the left, preparing to make a right turn onto Sheridan Street and allowing clearance for the trailer he was pulling, a police report said.
Amanda M. Coburn, 35, of Waterloo was driving a 2004 Dodge Durango westbound behind Jack. She told police she believed that Jack was making a left turn onto Sheridan Street, and she attempted to pass the pickup and trailer on the right.
When Jack made a right turn, his truck hit the front left side of Coburn’s vehicle. The Durango went off the roadway, striking a “no parking” sign and damaging the landscape of property owner Gregory Iddings at 210 W. Union St.
The report said the drivers disagreed on whether Jack had activated his right-turn signal.
Police estimated total damage at $10,000 to $25,000
Cars collide in parking lot
WATERLOO — The Waterloo Marshal’s Department estimated damage at $5,000 to $10,000 in a collision June 23 at 1:15 p.m. at 105 E. Union St.
Marissa M. Wynne, 22, of Waterloo was leaving a parking spot on the west side of the Waterloo Shell station and backed into the left side of a 2008 Pontiac Vibe driven by Patricia A. Johnson, 59, of Auburn, who was stopped behind her.
The collision damaged the right rear of Wynne’s 2011 Chevy Malibu and the left front door and fender of Johnson’s car.
