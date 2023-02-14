AUBURN — The annual meeting of DeKalb Farm Mutual Insurance Company was held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023 in the Mutual Insurance office located at 525 Michigan Ave., Auburn.
Ken Seigel of The Seigel Group reviewed DeKalb Farm Mutual’s balance sheet, investment report, cash receipts and disbursements. Doug Lockwood of Credent Wealth Management reviewed the Mutual’s portfolio performance.
Ryan Ridge, Mike Rakestraw, Kevin Aldrich and Dave Baughman were elected to serve three-year terms on the board of directors. Dennis Sutton retired from the board of directors after 15 years of service.
Secretary Mandy Capp reviewed the company’s progress in 2022 and emphasized continued community involvement, including the company’s scholarship program, community projects, 4-H livestock auction, support of antique tractor pulls and local high school sports programs. She stated that DeKalb Farm Mutual rates will remain the same for 2023.
President David Gurtner thanked policy holders for their attendance and patronage.
A reorganization meeting was held immediately following the annual meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.