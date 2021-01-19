AUBURN — Vaccinations against COVID-19 are safe, but likely to cause short-term discomfort, a local physician said.
Dr. James Buchanan, a retired physician, is serving as a volunteer at DeKalb County’s vaccination center in Auburn. He is a former chief medical officer at DeKalb Memorial Hospital.
Buchanan said people can expect to feel some discomfort from their shots, and some news reports have underestimated that effect.
Studies show that at least 80% of people receiving the vaccinations develop arm pain at the injection site, Buchanan said.
Approximately half of vaccinated people experience side effects such as headaches, fever, chills, muscle aches, nausea, fatigue and joint aches. About half needed to take pain relievers such as Tylenol, Advil or Aleve, he added.
People can be reassured by knowing that side effects can indicate a good vaccine response, Buchanan said.
“Older folks have slightly lower percentage of side effects and generally not as severe compared to younger people, as expected, since their immune systems are no longer as robust as younger folks’,” Buchanan said. “The second dose has a higher percentage and severity of side effects, which makes sense, since the body should now better recognize the vaccine after the first dose.”
Buchanan said each vaccine recipient has the option to sign up for the Centers for Disease Control’s V-Safe program to report any vaccine side effect.
Buchanan said it is understandable that people may be concerned about the rapid development of the COVID-19 vaccines, compared to previous vaccines.
Several factors helped speed the vaccine to market, Buchanan said. They include:
• a foundation of basic research on coronaviruses already had been completed following the earlier SARS and MERS outbreaks;
• prior discovery that the spike protein on the coronavirus is how the virus infects human cells;
•advances in DNA and RNA technologies; “RNA (not DNA) is used in the COVID vaccine to instruct our cells at the injection site to temporarily (hours to a few days) produce the spike protein, which our immune system then recognizes as foreign, and starts producing antibodies against it, which then creates immunity in us,” he said.
• a full-out international effort rather than just a handful of pharmaceutical companies working on COVID research and vaccines. By the end of 2020, there were more than 800 COVID research projects in progress, with 64 human vaccine trials and 85 animal trials.
• billions of dollars were provided by governments and private companies, eliminating a funding barrier to vaccine development;
• a rapid sign-up of volunteers for research trials; “A frequent delay in vaccine research is the time it takes to recruit and register enough volunteers for the three phases to receive the vaccine. There was high interest in volunteers and a rapid completion of enrolling enough for the trials.”
• the Food and Drug Administration’s streamlined its processes and gave emergency use authorization for the vaccine rather than full approval. “EUA allows dissemination of the vaccine now, rather than waiting for full approval, to save the most lives,” he said.
“This was a thoughtful balance between safety and not having the luxury of time with an active pandemic and consequent further loss of lives,” Buchanan said.
“Commonly, new side effects are discovered after a release of a medicine or vaccine,” Buchanan said. “Most times, though not always, these side effects tend to be more minor. … I am also not aware of any deaths or hospitalizations from the vaccine, unlike contracting the natural disease.”
He said some people are concerned when they hear about the vaccine’s RNA technology.
“This vaccine does not contain DNA, it does not get incorporated into one's DNA, nor modify one's DNA. The RNA which the vaccine contains is degraded by one's body and disappears,” he said.
He added, “Some remember the swine flu vaccination campaign of 1976 with 45 million vaccinated and the swine flu, feared to be as deadly as the 1918 Spanish Flu, did not materialize. COVID is different, it is here now, deadly especially to the elderly, not theoretical.”
As people decide whether to take the vaccine, he said, “In my decision-making, informed by the present state of information, I believe the benefits outweigh the risks both personally and for the benefit of my family/neighbor/community. That opinion, like all medical decision-making, may change or be modified with new information yet to be known.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.