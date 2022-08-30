AUBURN — An Auburn man received a five-year sentence from Judge Monte Brown Monday for dealing in methamphetamine.
Jason Thorp, 50, of the 100 block of Betz Road, pleaded guilty to the Level 4 felony as part of a plea agreement filed in DeKalb Superior Court II.
Brown sentenced Thorp to five years of incarceration, with one year to serve and four years suspended. The sentence may be served on work release. Brown also ordered that Thorp serve two years of probation on community corrections home detention.
Thorp asked Brown to consider allowing him to serve his sentence in a manner that would allow him to continue to care for his mother.
Thorp’s mother testified that Thorp provides her with daily assistance and his care is “vital” to her.
“You name it, he does it,” she said of Thorp’s assistance.
Addressing the “dealing” aspect of the charge, Thorp said he sold small amounts of methamphetamine to support his own methamphetamine habit.
As part of the plea agreement, related charges of possession of marijuana, a Class A misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor, were dismissed.
