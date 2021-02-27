AUBURN — Auburn Main Street announced the winners of its 2021 Artist Call Friday.
The organization is preparing to order 22 new banners to be hung from downtown light poles in an “Art District” on Sixth and Main streets.
“Banners will be hung year-round and will expand the momentum of creating an art culture in the Sixth/Main Street corridor. We are thrilled to get 22 northeast Indiana artists involved in this movement” said Ann Finchum, economic vitality chair for AMS.
“The banners will be revealed in early spring,” she added.
Winners are: Allie Dillinger, Brandon Anderson, Cheri Boltz, Cristina McNeal, Jamie Eis, Jody Prokupek, Kalyn Zank, Leota Bauman, Lisa Conrad, Megra Arterburn, Meredith Turner, Michaele Marks, Nancy Irvine Cupka, Nina Bennett, Paige Marks, Pat Delagrange, Rebecca Justice-Schaab, Riley Fox, Sandy Kessler, Shellie Bellinger, Tracy Maloy and Tyler Allen.
Since 2017, Auburn Main Street’s economic vitality committee has worked collaboratively to revitalize Sixth and Main streets: first, with the revitalization of street work with the Office of Community and Rural Affairs and the City of Auburn through the Main Street Revitalization Grant Program; then in 2019 and 2020 with the creation of murals through crowdfunding with Patronicity and Indiana Housing & Community Development Affairs (IHCDA).
The Mission of Auburn Main Street is to collaborate with the community to promote, advance and preserve a vibrant downtown, rich in character and engaging for all.
For more information about Auburn Main Street, visit AuburnMainStreet.org or social media @AuburmMainStreet.
