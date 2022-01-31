AUBURN — The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office responded to a personal injury accident in the 3800 Block of C.R. 56 late Sunday night.
Sgt. Thomas Olinske of the sheriff’s office responded to the unknown injury accident. Once on scene witnesses pointed out who was believed to be the driver of the vehicle as the individual was the only occupant around the vehicle.
Danny Snyder, 38, of Saint Joe told the witness he was the driver of the 2014 Ford Fusion before law enforcement arrived on scene.
After surveying the scene Sgt. Olinske determined the vehicle was traveling eastbound when it drifted left of center and ran off the north side of the roadway, into a shallow ditch striking an AEP electric pole. Upon striking the pole with the driver’s side bumper the pole broke off at the base. The vehicle continued to travel east of the pole where it spun and came to rest facing north.
Snyder complained of overall pain and was transported to Parkview DeKalb medical treatment. The car was a total loss
Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash and the crash is still under investigation.
The sheriff’s office was assisted at the scene by Parkview DeKalb EMS and Jackson Township Fire Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.