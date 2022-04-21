AUBURN — The Auburn-Waterloo Trail will soon be getting a facelift.
The trail, which stretches over 4 miles connecting Auburn and Waterloo, was awarded $1,055,200 in Next Level Trails program grant funding on Wednesday. The grant is part of $65 million, which was awarded to 38 communities and nonprofits organizations in the state. The money will lead to the creation of 77 miles of new trail.
With matching funds from applicants, this round of funding is expected to generate a total investment of more than $102 million.
“We were excited to hear the news,” said Dick Shankle, president of the Auburn-Waterloo Trail Committee.
Shankle said none of the upgrades on the trail would be possible without the help of local volunteers and the committee members.
Shankle said the grant money, along with 20% in matching funds from the City of Auburn and the county, will be used to replace 2.77 miles of the trail. Shankle said he wasn’t sure how soon the reconstruction of the current trail would begin. The committee is set to meet Monday night to discuss the next steps.
The DeKalb County Commissioners committed $172,000 in American Rescue Plan Act dollars toward the project, while the City of Auburn committed to pay $91,275.
The renovations to the trail will include widening the trail from 6 1/2 feet — its current width — to 10 feet. The trail will also be converted to asphalt to replace the aging concrete. Improvements will also include upgrades to five pedestrian crossings as well as 23 improved drive crossings along the trail.
The first portion of the Auburn-Waterloo Trail to DeKalb High School and DeKalb Middle School was completed in 1973. A year later, the trail was completed to Waterloo.
Shankle said the 75-foot right-of-way for the trail was originally set aside in 1937 by the county highway department. The right-of-way was part of the former interurban railway.
Widening the trail will allow it to become part of the Poka-Bache Trail, which will connect Pokagon State Park in Steuben County with Ouabache State Park in Bluffton. The large trail system is only completed in pieces currently, but the Poka-Bache Trail committee’s mission is to one day make it a reality.
New signage has already been placed along the Auburn-Waterloo Trail to match signage along other sections of the Poka-Bache Trail.
Shakle said improvements to the trail began seven years ago with the formation of the local committee.
Other improvements included the opening of the Ken Metzger Park across from the high school and middle school. The park features a pavilion with picnic tables, two sculptures created by Jed Freels, a bike rack and park bench. Just recently, a hand-carved dog was donated to the park in memory of Joan and Roger Inlow, who used to farm land near the park.
The replica of the dog statue sat on the family farm for years. Shankle said the family had a new one carved because the old one had deteriorated over time.
Since the pandemic Shankle said usage of the trail has increased as more and more people turned to outdoor activities.
The $150 million Next Level Trails grant program is the largest infusion of trails funding in state history. In rounds one and two, a total of $55 million was awarded 35 communities. To date, $120 million has been awarded to build 190 miles of trails throughout Indiana. Ninety-four percent of Hoosiers live within five miles of a trail.
“Trails connect communities together in such a personal way and are perfect pathways to good mental and physical well-being,” said Gov. Eric Holcomb. “These continued quality-of-life investments will reap generational economic and tourism development dividends and further showcase Indiana’s incredible outdoor experiences.”
Other local communities receiving grant dollars include Rome City for additions and improvements to the Rome City Trail. The community in Noble County received $880,000. Allen County received $2,685,278 for improvements to 1.78 miles of the Pufferbelly Trail. The Pufferbelly Trail runs from West Washington Street north to a trail system at the Parkview YMCA on West Dupont Road.
