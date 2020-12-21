AUBURN — One person died in a mobile home fire just after 4 p.m. Monday at 708 Peterson St., Auburn, in West Edge Mobile Home Park.
One female and one male were in the mobile home at the time of the fire, Fire Chief Mike VanZile said. "She made it out OK, he did not," he reported.
The deceased person has been identified as Bill Warren. He was found in a wheelchair in a hallway or kitchen area, VanZile said.
Alta Kaye Warren escaped from the mobile home. She was transported to Parkview Hospital for treatment. VanZile did not know the extent of her injuries as of 5:30 p.m.
Ages were not available for either Bill or Alta Warren at press time.
The Indiana State Fire Marshal's office is assisting in the fire investigation, VanZile said. The fire is believed to have started in the living room area, but a exact cause has not been determined.
The fire was reported at 4:10 p.m., and the first fire units arrived four minutes later, according to DeKalb County Central Communications.
Auburn firefighters were assisted at the scene by crews from Garrett and Waterloo. Butler firefighters were on standby at Auburn Fire Station 1. Auburn Police, the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office and Parkview EMS also assisted.
