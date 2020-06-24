GARRETT — The Garrett-Keyser-Butler school board Monday approved compensation packages for administrative and noncertified employees for the 2020-2021 school year.
Superintendent Tonya Weaver received no increase in her $110,000 salary for the third year in a row. Other administrative employees were given across-the-board $2,000 pay increases over last year’s salaries in most cases, averaging 2% raises. The district’s business manager’s annual pay increased from $52,000 to $56,100.
A waiver/release for communicable diseases including COVID-19 and physicals for high school athletics also was approved.
The board approved the first reading of NEOLA bylaws and policies; the renewal of performance bonds; an agreement with DeKalb County for the school resource officer; and the continuation of an agreement with the Judy A. Morrill Center’s Latch-Key program.
Also approved were the annual bonding of Deputy Treasurer Beth Craighead Folzenlogel; the sale of the GKB Building Trades home on Columbian Run; a memorandum of understanding between Garrett and DeKalb Central school districts regarding CARES Equitable Shares Money; and a service agreement with Kinum Inc. of Indianapolis, a debt recovery company for unpaid textbook fees and tech repairs.
Garrett-Keyser-Butler Head Start policies and procedures, updates to its employee handbook and spring outcomes were also approved by the board.
Personnel changes for the coming year include the retirement of Jim Slain as high school industrial tech instructor; the resignations of Gentry Trimble as high school English instructor and Austin Freels as high school science instructor; and the hirings of Jakob Swartz as high school science instructor, Gabriella Swartz as middle/high school Spanish instructor; and Sherri Minier-Robinson as custodian.
Several generous grant awards and donations were announced, including two anonymous $25,000 donations to the district’s Career Development program and $1,154 to the geoscience/Scholastic News. The high school received $1,350, including donations of $1,100 to help purchase caps and gowns; and the Garrett-Keyser-Butler Head Start program received a $3,500 grant from Delta Dental Foundation for COVID-19 hygiene items and $2,808 from the United Way for miscellaneous programs.
