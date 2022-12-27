Law enforcement officers make arrests
AUBURN — Local police officers made these arrests Dec. 22-25, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Thomas Maguire, 42, of Saginaw, Michigan, was arrested at 5:43 p.m. Dec. 22 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Kyler Price, 23, of the 300 block of West 5th Street, Auburn, was arrested at 9:17 p.m. Dec. 22 by Auburn Police on charges of possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony; and criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor.
Shannon Pelmear, 37, of the 300 block of North Street, Auburn, was arrested at 2:45 p.m. Dec. 23 by Auburn Police on a charge of domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
Adam Deetz, 47, of the 900 block of Griswold Court, Auburn, was arrested at 5:07 p.m. Dec. 24 by Auburn Police on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Naf Maloley, 49, of the 700 block of North Jackson Street, Auburn, was arrested at 8:09 p.m. Dec. 24 by Auburn Police on charges of resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor; and disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor.
Rene Cisneros, 52, of the 500 block of Hunters Ridge, Auburn, was arrested at 6:02 a.m. Dec. 25 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with prior, a Level 6 felony; operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor; and driving while suspended with prior, a Class A misdemeanor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.