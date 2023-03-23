AUBURN — City officials couldn’t hide their excitement about Auburn landing a $9.8 million grant for a future overpass of the CSX railroad tracks – in its first attempt no less.
“I remember there were previous meetings and we talked about the possibility of doing a railroad overpass study,” Board of Works member Herb Horrom recalled at Tuesday’s meeting.
“Due to the mayor’s hard work and perseverance, we got the engineering study done and the applications were submitted.
“I thought at the time, ‘What kind of pipe dream is this?’ I thought it was too much money, that we were never going to get it.
“Lo and behold, we were just awarded this bid for just over $9 million to do the railroad overpass.
“At this time, I would like to thank the mayor for his hard work and his perseverance on this project yet to be done — there’s a lot of work to be done; there’s a lot of Is to dot and Ts to cross — but it gives us a lot of hope that we will see it done, so thank you,” Horrom said.
“Others that have been involved in this too in putting this altogether, packaging it up. We had some big players involved, including this crew,” Mayor Mike Ley said.
“We were very surprised that we were selected and awarded on our first application,” he continued. “That’s not normal, so whatever the reason, we’re thankful that we were awarded.
“We have a lot to do, but I will tell you this, it has generated a lot of interest,” Ley said. “We have had numerous calls to this office asking a lot of questions.
“There’s a specific process we have to follow, very rigid. With federal money comes a lot of guidelines and requirements.”
In other business, the board approved its share of a joint Auburn-DeKalb County project for road improvements on portions of C.R. 29 and C.R. 35.
City Engineer Daryl McConnell said Brooks Construction submitted the lowest bid at $238,990.39. The total bid — including the county’s portion — is $1,514,377, board member Danny McAfee noted.
The work includes milling and resurfacing of the existing pavement, asphalt overlay, isolated asphalt base removal and replacement and stone shoulder construction.
In a separate motion, the board authorized McConnell to seek bids for 7th Street sidewalk improvements.
Bids are to be received no later than April 18. Final completion is envisioned for Sept. 15.
Police Chief Cory Heffelfinger received approval for the following temporary street closures:
• Eckhart Public Library requested closing 12th Street from Van Buren to Smith Law Office from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 22 to host a local author fair event.
• Eckhart Public Library requested closing 12th and 13th streets between Jackson and Van Buren streets, from noon to 9 p.m., June 22 for the Strawberries Around the Fountain event.
• Auburn Brewing Co. requested closing the 100 block of West 5th Street be closed from noon to 6 p.m. April 29 for a Jeep cruise-in.
• Auburn Brewing Co. requested closing the 300 block of North Main Street from 5-11 p.m. June 17 for an event featuring live music and food trucks.
• Auburn Brewing Co. requested closing the 300 block of North Main Street from 5-11 p.m. July 29 for an event featuring live music and food trucks.
• Auburn Main Street requested street closures on May 5, June 2, July 7 and Aug. 4 and Oct. 6 from 4-8 p.m. each day for First Friday events.
• Auburn Main Street requested farmers markets be allowed in the 100 and 200 blocks of South Main Street Wednesdays and Saturdays from May to Oct. 23.
With construction and a lift in front of Auburn City Steakhouse, Heffelfinger expressed some concerns. “I’m afraid if we put too much there, we could have some safety issues,” he said. He offered to talk with business owners to see if the market could be moved to 9th Street during construction.
“It could be a safety issue,” Heffelfinger said. “I would hate to see somebody hit by a car.”
The board approved 2023 contracts with agencies who use the police department’s firing range for training purposes. Those include the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and the Butler, Garrett and Waterloo police departments.
Those agencies use the range for training sessions throughout the year, Heffelfinger noted. Other groups also use the range periodically, but are charged a one-day fee, Heffelfinger explained.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.