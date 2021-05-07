Do you think that different parenting styles could get in the way of trying to reach a goal of respectful and responsible co-parenting?
In my opinion, as a co-parenting educator, co-parenting coach and having worked with many couples over the last five years, the answer is, yes, absolutely.
Part of my job as a co-parenting educator is to provide information and tools for parents to apply to their co-parenting situation and for their co-parenting relationship, so that the example they set in their co-parenting is one of unity.
I have written before about the importance of presenting a united front for children who are in the middle of separation or divorce. This could be very difficult if parenting styles are different. Maybe one parent is more structured and routine-driven and the other parent more lenient and lax. Right there lies a possible problem for co-parenting. You may even recognize yourself in that example.
Parents should not get caught up in so much conflict about parenting styles that they lose focus on an actual co-parenting issue, and then the actual co-parenting issue goes unresolved.
Your parenting styles when you were still together may have actually been different, but together you made it work. That makes sense, understanding that you and your ex were most probably raised differently (different parenting styles), and so the example that was set for you may not have been the same example set for your ex.
Now that you have made a decision to no longer be together, it is still important to be willing to merge your parenting styles, so that your co-parenting relationship does not become confusing, stressful or tense for your child(ren).
My four formula parts to respectful and responsible co-parenting are a way to make that work, if you are struggling with where and how to begin. You are going to make mistakes, and that is OK. Follow formula part number one, “Make a choice every day to co-parent respectfully and responsibly,” and if you make a mistake, the next day is a new day and you start with number one again.
As a refresher, the four formula parts to respectful and responsible co-parenting are: 1) Make a choice every day to co-parent respectfully and responsibly. 2) Set aside your differences to do that. 3) Always do the right thing, even if your ex isn’t. 4) Go for the Oscar.
I hope you all have a great week.
