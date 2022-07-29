HAMILTON — Hand-painted metal oars and decorated flower pots are adding color and a sense of summer fun to downtown Hamilton.
The summer art project is organized by the the Hamilton Park and Recreation Board. A total of 31 oars and five flower pots have been decorated by mostly local artists and are placed in front of businesses and in business windows. They will be auctioned off during the annual Hamilton Summer Festival Aug. 27 at 7 p.m.
Funds raised from the auction go to fund next summer’s children’s programming. This summer, Hamilton has seen about 150 children taking part in summer recreation activities, said Jenna Steigerwald, Hamilton deputy clerk and park board member who organizes the project.
The oars were cut by Triton Metal Products and the pieces galvanized by AZZ Galvanizing, both of Hamilton.
This year a large number of children participated in creating the art work, Steigerwald said.
Typically, the art auction raises between $15,000 and $18,000, but last year’s event raised over $30,000.
“It was pretty awesome,” Steigerwald added.
The art work can be seen on the town’s Facebook page, Hamilton Indiana.
