Two firms bid on Cedar Creek stabilization project

AUBURN — Two companies submitted bids for work on the Cedar Creek stream stabilization project, the DeKalb County Commissioners heard Monday.
Nellie Peffley, director of the DeKalb County Soil and Water Conservation District, attended Monday’s commissioners’ meeting to open bids.
The project includes grading, excavation and select structure placement to stabilize the eroding stream bank along Cedar Creek between the two bridges in Eckhart Park.
Funding for the project will come from a Lake and River Enhancement (LARE) grant of up to $100,000, with the remainder split equally between the City of Auburn and the county.
FlatLand Resources of Muncie submitted a bid of $340,013 and The Stanger Group of Goshen submitted a bid of $312,502.
FlatLand Resources’ bid also included a potential saving of $53,179 for alternate tree plantings, using some bare root plantings rather than five-gallon tree plantings in an area of the Greenhurst Commons Acres nature preserve.
“Instead of doing the five-gallon plants, it would be the bare root, which would be a project savings of $53,179.65,” Peffley said.
The Stenger Group’s bid did not include alternate plantings savings, but Peffley said she expected savings would be similar.
“So they quoted what we asked for but we could have went with the bare root trees? It’s an option?” Commissioner Todd Sanderson asked. “Why was the spec written for the five-gallon bucket trees?”
David Heilman of FlatLand Resources and who also is the project manager explained.
“The reason for the tree plantings is to meet the DNR (Department of Natural Resources) requirements of mitigation plantings for the trees removed as part of the project,” Heilman said. “There was a desire in Eckhart Park to plant more mature trees so that they grow faster, because Eckhart Park has a specific look. The city had a desire to kind of maintain or allow those trees to reach maturity faster.
“What I had proposed was five-gallon tree plantings in Eckhart Park, but in the second mitigation planting location, which is at Acres, the old golf course … was to do bare root planting.”
“I think we should go with the bare root planting,” Commissioners’ President William Hartman said. “I can’t see spending that much.
“We’re going to be on the hook for $100,000 after the grant. My opinion would be to go with the bare root planting … The city might want big trees but they’ll get big some day. Just be patient.”
“Was there a requirement under the mitigation plan that they had to be the five-gallon trees versus the younger?” asked the commissioners’ attorney, Andrew Kruse.
Peffley said she believed that was just an engineer’s recommendation.
After further explanation, it was clarified the $53,000 savings was to have five-gallon plantings in Eckhart Park and bare root plantings at Acres.
“Can we do bare root in Eckhart too and save even more money?” Sanderson asked.
“There’s a $53,000 savings just to do bare root in Acres. Can we do bare root in Eckhart and save even more money?”
Auburn Parks Superintendent Eric Ditmars said only 25% of the tree plantings will be in Eckhart Park, with the rest being planted at Acres.
“The DNR requires at least 80% vitality, so if we lose a bunch of them they have to be replaced at that point,” Ditmars said.
He noted smaller trees could be damaged so larger trees are used. He recommended going with the five-gallon bucket trees in Eckhart Park.
“If we go with bare root and save $53,000 now and have to go back and replant … I want to look at what the actual practical savings are, not just the upfront savings if we have potential problems down the road,” Commissioner Mike Watson said.
“What’s a reasonable number to expect if you do bare root planting? What’s a survival rate?”
“If you’re doing bare roots, you plant more bare roots because the survival rate is not as good as a five-gallon tree planting,” Heilman explained.
“When you’re in a park setting that’s used heavily, those bare roots, when they’re first planted, they’re small, they’re hard to see, they’re not well marked.
“Sometimes, they’re easily mowed over. Kids will pull at them. It becomes a hazard,” Heilman continued. “Then suddenly, while they’re easy and cheap to replace, you have to replace them and if you don’t meet the mitigation requirements, then you have to spend more time and money monitoring the plantings.
That’s another reason why the five-gallon trees were chosen for the project.”
He said that at the Acres site, it is more likely that bare root plantings would do fine in that setting.
Peffley recommended that the city and county review the bids, along with the Cedar Creek Drainage Board, which is where the county’s funding would come from.
Sanderson said he would like to take more time to review the bids.
“Let’s review it more and take this into consideration, what’s to be bare root and what’s to be bucket and go from there,” Hartman added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.