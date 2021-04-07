AUBURN — On its 16th anniversary, Auburn Essential Services has grown to “several thousand” customers and 25 employees, the Auburn Common Council heard Tuesday.
Chris Schweitzer, general manager of the city-owned broadband utility, delivered its annual report in a council meeting at City Hall.
The utility experienced a record year in revenue growth and customer count during 2020, Schweitzer said. He did not provide specific numbers.
Improving its services, AES employed its first business development coordinator. It added an after-hours technical support team that takes calls until 9 p.m. on weekdays and from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends.
The utility also began doing its own network construction for savings and speed, he said.
A pilot project serving a neighborhood of homes in south Garrett saw a subscriber rate exceeding expectations at more than 35%. Expansion of home service in Garrett will continue with full construction through 2024.
Schweitzer said AES extended service to 10 areas outside the Auburn city limits in the past 10 years, with four of those projects coming in 2020.
Over its history, AES has increased bandwidth to customers without additional charges for the upgrades, he said.
Offering unmetered usage and “symmetrical” same speeds for upload and download has been “an unprecedented type of an offering here in Auburn — wildly successful,” Schweitzer said. He used the same term to describe AES business voice services.
Last year AES expanded its partnership with DeKalb High School for the school’s Baron TV to provide programs for AES channel 10 and the free YCN online streaming service.
“It would be great for every school in the country to have something like that,” City Attorney Erik Weber said, commenting on the popularity of watching school events on Baron TV.
AES will be investing in the capability for subscribers to record YCN programs, Schweitzer said.
“AES will continue expansions to both its fiber network as well as its core network’s capacity for assured high performance,” Schweitzer said in a new blog posted Tuesday on the utility’s website.
AES is in the early stages of developing a new customer-management and operations-software platform that will give subscribers improved self-service access to their accounts, the blog added.
Schweitzer thanked the council for giving AES the flexibility to listen to customers and meet their needs.
