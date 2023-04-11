1. Why should voters select you to serve as a member of the City Council?
If elected to the council at-large position my desire is to be a part of Mayor Ley’s administration’s current list of community projects and be able to work with him, and other administration members, and also the city department heads to seek out and secure a lot more projects that will improve the City of Auburn and the citizens who call Auburn home.
2. Please identify some qualities you possess that would make you a successful council member?
I believe I am (a):
• Team player
• Consensus builder
• Familiar with how city government works and functions
• Fiscal conservative and retired city employee as Auburn Fire Marshal for 31 years
• Committed to the city and its citizens who call it their home
• Fiscally responsible with utility rate payers and taxpayers’ hard earned dollars.
3. What are some goals and projects you want to accomplish?
• Continue the current community based projects started by Mayor Ley’s administration and see them to fruition.
• Continue the current development and continue to engage and encourage commercial and residential development into the City of auburn.
• To stop paying legal fees to outside law firms, on needless and frivolous lawsuits, and also as an elected council person, respect and heed the advice of the city attorney.
• I hope to restore civility and individual respect to elected positions.
4. As you are aware, there have been some personnel changes in several city departments, including the complete turnover in the building, planning and development department as well as leadership changes in others. As a candidate, how do you respond to questions and/or criticisms with regard to the turnover within departments? How do you address issues moving forward?
• According to a court judge in issuing his summary judgment in a lawsuit in February of 2022, Indiana state law provides that a mayor has exclusive authority to appoint, oversee, and terminate department heads, or other employess appointed by the executive or a prior executive.
• All other city department employees who choose to self-terminate do so by their choice.
• And also the circumstances surrounding these personnel changes, are confidential matters, following current privacy and human resource management laws.
5. Please provide some biographical information, including family, organizations and volunteer roles.
(See below attached biographical information)
6. Please include any information that you would like voters to know.
(See below attached biographical information)
I hope if elected, to be involved in and further help along the current and future projects started by the current administration, led by Mayor Mike Ley, and I hope many more are to come which will benefit the city and its citizens who call auburn their home.
I am a lifelong resident of DeKalb County, and currently residing in Auburn since May of 1977.
I joined the Auburn Fire Department in 1981 as a volunteer firefighter and in 1985 had the fortunate opportunity to become the full time Fire Marshal of the City of Auburn, serving in that capacity until my retirement in 2016, after a career of 31 years. In that position, in collaboration with the Auburn Building Department, we were instrumental in adopting the City of Auburn’s first comprehensive set of city-wide fire and building codes, still in effect to this day.
I also had the privilege of raising a family of two sons and sending them through the DeKalb Central School System. Through the fire department I was exposed to two community oriented organizations, the United Way of DeKalb County where I presently serve on the board of directors, for 20 plus years, and also served as past board president. And also the DeKalb County Fair Association where I currently serve on the executive board as superintendent of the merchant tent, for the last 20 years, for the annual DeKalb County Fair. I am also a member of the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Museum, the NATMUS museum, board member of the DeKalb County Tourism Commission & Visitors Bureau, and a member of the Auburn Moose Lodge, and also a past governor of the lodge.
I have and continue to be a committed citizen of the City of Auburn. I am a team player who recognizes the significance of all government factions working together toward one end: that which is best for Auburn, this amazing Classic City. I pledge to continue that mindset if elected to the City Council as Member At-Large.
I continue to reside at the same residence for 46 years, with my wife of 26 years, Therese (Crouch) Bunn.
Thank you for your vote of confidence on May 2, 2023.
