AUBURN — An intersection north of St. Joe will be studied after a citizen complained about safety hazards Monday.
DeKalb County Commissioners agreed to a traffic study at C.R. 56 and C.R. 59.
“I don’t know what would work best, but I think we need some help with the safety issue at that intersection,” said Jack Bortner, who lives on C.R. 56 near the intersection.
Bortner said people are driving too fast on C.R. 59, which currently does not have a stop sign at the corner.
“We are seeing a lot more traffic at that particular intersection,” Bortner added. He said a serious crash occurred there within the past year to 18 months.
More Amish residents are living near the corner, resulting in more slow-moving horse-and-buggy traffic, Bortner said. Also, southbound traffic on C.R. 59 crests a hill before reaching the intersection.
“To me, a reasonable speed limit on that particular road would be 45 or 50,” Bortner said.
“All county roads are supposed to be 50, anyway. ” County Highway Superintendent Ben Parker said. ”The biggest thing is enforcing it and getting people to drive a reasonable speed.
“There’s plenty of stopping distance there for a reasonable speed” after cresting the hill, Parker added.
“I’m not aware of a lot of wrecks at that intersection,” Parker said, and he believes those that occur are due to people going too fast.
Parker said he would use the Northeast Indiana Regional Coordinating Council for the traffic study. He said the agency does all traffic studies for the county, and it would review accident reports and possibly look at prevailing speeds.
Parker predicted that NIRCC would be unlikely to recommend a four-way stop, saying that could be more dangerous than the present situation, because some drivers on C.R. 59 would fail to stop.
