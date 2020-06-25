AUBURN — It took 15 years from an architect designing a pair of entrance gates for Rieke Park to their completion earlier this year.
“Good things sometimes take a while to hatch,” Eric Rieke said Thursday at a ceremony celebrating the stone-and-limestone gates framing the park’s main entrance at 1800 N. Indiana Ave.
Building of the park required patience, too, from Glenn and Thelma Rieke’s donation of the site in the mid-1990s to its opening in 2011.
Today, the 65-acre park features baseball and softball diamonds, trails, a fishing pond and playground equipment.
“It’s certainly shown its worth to the community. This is just the icing on the cake,” Rieke said about the gates, made from stone, limestone and iron, with posts towering approximately 15 feet tall.
Rieke credited former Mayor Norman Yoder for pushing to build the park that had been stalled for some five years when Yoder took office in 2000.
“If it weren’t for him, it wouldn’t have got done. He promised Dad on his deathbed in 2000 that it would get done,” Rieke said about Yoder.
“I know it was Glenn’s dream. Regretfully, he didn’t get to see any of it really happen,” Yoder said.
Even before new Mayor Mike Ley was elected last fall, his Signature Construction company began coordinating the dormant gate project and enlisted Fetters Construction of Auburn for the masonry work.
“We were just thrilled to be a part of it,” said Eric Pedersen, president of Fetters Construction.
The Rieke Foundation and James Foundation funded the gates.
“This is a testament to their commitment to the city,” said Parks Superintendent Eric Ditmars.
“As in keeping with the name and tradition of the Rieke Corporation, it’s nothing but top-shelf,” Ley said. “We were able to accomplish the vision of the foundation. … It’s just a great entrance to a great park.”
