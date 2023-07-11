School immunizations available Wednesday
AUBURN — Super Shot is partnering with Lutheran Health Physicians of Auburn to provide all routine vaccines to children, ages 18 years and under.
The event will take place from 3-6 p.m. Wednesday, July 12 at Lutheran Health Physicians, 510 Smaltz Way, Auburn.
Walk-ins are welcome but registration may be made at http://bit.ly/3jMOqF3. Parents should bring the child’s shot record to the clinic.
In addition to the vaccinations, free backpacks with school supplies and diapers with baby supplies will be available to the first 50 children who receive a vaccination.
COVID-19 and flu vaccines will not be offered at this event.
