AUBURN — Midwest Film Factory Inc. of Auburn has been certified as a Women’s Business Enterprise by the Great Lakes Women’s Business Council, a regional certifying partner of the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council.
The company specializes in business videos and film documentaries for websites, apps, training, social media, YouTube and more. The Auburn studio location at 650 North St., contains three studios for video, photo, audio and podcast production, plus livestreaming, and includes a green screen cyc wall studio. The studios are available to rent.
“I am delighted that the Midwest Film Factory has qualified for this certification. I welcome the opportunity to advance diversity as promoted by the Great Lakes WBC. All the staff at Midwest Film Factory are looking forward to collaborating with and learning from other women entrepreneurs,” said owner Julie Scher.
WBENC’s national standard of certification implemented by the Great Lakes WBC is a process that includes an in-depth review of the business and site inspection. The certification process is designed to confirm the business is at least 51% owned, operated and controlled by a woman or women.
Midwest Film Factory has been in media production, marketing and creative storytelling for a wide range of corporate customers for over 25 years, and in video production for over 10 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.