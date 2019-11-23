AUBURN — Characters including DeKalb County’s first murderess, Elizabeth Knapp, humorist Will Cuppy, automobile builders Fred and August Duesenberg and gangster John Dillinger came to life Friday at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum.
Students from the DeKalb New Tech media lit class portrayed 37 influential people of DeKalb County during their performance of Cedar Creek Anthology. Inspired by Edgar Lee Masters’ “Spoon River Anthology,” the presentation was an interactive dramatic performance that resurrected some of DeKalb County’s most notable citizens.
Students were placed throughout the museum galleries as “wax figures” and came to life to tell the stories of their characters at the ring of a bell. They wore costumes appropriate to the characters they represented.
The program will be repeated today from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Wynter Lower chose to portray murderess Elizabeth Knapp, who killed her husband in 1859. She said the character was difficult to research, and she was grateful for the help she received from a student who portrayed Knapp during last year’s presentation.
Dressed in white and with white facial makeup, Lower related how, as Knapp, she killed her husband by striking him in the head with an axe and then forcing him into a well.
“My first attempt didn’t go too well. My second attempt, he ended up in a well,” she said excitedly.
“I took an axe and smashed it over his head. He went down instantly on impact. He went down with a loud smack,” she said as she clapped her hands together. “I took a board and started hitting him over and over. ... After 58 hits, he fell deep down into the well ... Cleaning was a mess, but a housewife’s job is never done, well, widow now, I suppose.”
Lower went on to tell how Knapp served time in prison and in an insane asylum before being released and moving to Michigan with her daughter and her daughter’s husband.
“I wasn’t allowed back in DeKalb County after I’d committed the first murder in the county,” she added.
The complete list of historic figures, followed by the students who played their roles:
Charles Eckhart, Marcus Anglin; Will Cuppy, Tyler Babbitt; Harriet Miller Shoemaker, Jayla Brown; John Zimmerman, Jacob Church; Carrie Myers Fanning, Brooklyn Clark; Geraldine Princess Dilla, Allison Cook; Rollie Zeider, Bryce Dobson; Gordon Buehrig, Stephen Elkins; Vesta Swartz, Hope Emenhiser; August Duesenberg, Josh Gibson; Elizabeth Britton Willis, Emily Guerrero; Jane A. “Downtown” Brown, Alayna Hartke; Keith Showalter, Alex Jobe; John L. Davis, Keegan Kaalau; Oscar Zeider, Gavin Kling; Alan Leamy, Alex Long; Nancy Fretz, Braelyn May; Fred Duesenberg, Chase Miser-Buhite; Mary Winterbottom Mott, Tau Norris; Martha Falka, Whisper Palmer; Robert Wiley, Jeremiah Pawson; Anna McIntosh, Kortnei Payton; John Dillinger, Adam Ridenour; Dr. Lida Leasure, Paige Rowe; William H. Stafford, Braylen Rutkowski; Don Lash, Brayton Schakow; Emanuel Shoemaker, Gage Schnelker; Dr. Bonnell Souder, Mayla Schuller; General Johann von DeKalb, Zachary Squires; town gossip (Sheffer family story), Maddie Steck; Barbara Eckhart, Bryonna Steckley; Jane Brooks-Hine, Abbigail Sunday; Stella Hague, Addie Towle; Melvin Leasure, Jared Waldon; John Otto, Connor Watson; Elizabeth Knapp, Wynter Lower; Jaynie “Red” Krick, Bella Young.
