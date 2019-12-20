WATERLOO — Both drivers suffered injuries in a collision Thursday at 3:38 p.m., the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department reported.
Rebecca Gibson, 64, of Garrett had chest pain and was transported to Parkview DeKalb hospital by an EMS ambulance.
Jordyn B. Hamman, 17, of Waterloo reported head pain after the crash.
A police report said Hamman was traveling northbound on C.R. 31 and entered the intersection of U.S. 6, failing to yield the right-of-way to Gibson, who was eastbound on U.S. 6. Their vehicles collided and came to rest just east of the intersection.
Police said Hamman’s 2006 Chevrolet Malibu and Gibson’s 2009 Ford Edge both were total losses.
The Waterloo Marshal’s Department, Waterloo Fire Department and Parkview DeKalb EMS assisted county police.
