ANGOLA — Several local students have completed their degrees from Trine University at the end of the spring 2020 semester.
These students completed their degrees on Trine’s main campus at Angola:
• Shantell Asher of Kendallville, Bachelor of Arts in Communication;
• Jesus Guerrero of Butler, Bachelor of Science in Software Engineering;
• Mikayla Harper of Kendallville, Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science;
• Kathrine Kline of Kendallville, Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Engineering;
• Renea Martin of LaOtto, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice;
• Andrea Oster of Waterloo, Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education;
• Chandler Poyser of Wolcottville, Bachelor of Science in Biology;
• Marisa Robinett of Auburn, Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Engineering;
• Darek Schneider of Spencerville, Bachelor of Science in Design Engineering Technology; and
• Brooke Wilber of LaOtto, Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education.
These students earned their degrees by taking classes through Trine University’s TrineOnline:
• Leona Chrysler of Waterloo, Master of Science in Leadership;
• Jonathan Fogle of Butler, Bachelor of Science in Manufacturing Technology;
• Briann Hildenbrand of Huntertown, BSBA in Applied Management;
• Leah Jenkins of Hamilton, Human Resource Management;
• Nathan Myers of Auburn, BSBA in Management; and
• Jason Watson of Auburn, Master of Business Administration.
TrineOnline allows students to complete associate, bachelor’s and master’s degree at their own pace in an online setting. More information is at trine.edu/online.
