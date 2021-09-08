AUBURN — DeKalb County Judge Adam Squiller Tuesday sentenced a man to one year of incarceration for sexual misconduct with a minor.
Owen Zeedyk, 23, of the 500 block of North Main Street, Hicksville, Ohio, pleaded guilty to the amended charge, a Level 6 felony, as part of a plea agreement filed in DeKalb Superior Court I.
Squiller sentenced Zeedyk to two years of incarceration, with one year suspended and one year to serve. Zeedyk also was placed on probation for one year.
The charge originally was filed as a more serious Level 3 felony rape count but was amended as part of the plea agreement.
The incident was alleged to have happened in October 2017 in the back seat of Zeedyk’s car outside the NCG Theater in Auburn. Zeedyk was age 19 and the victim was age 14 or 15.
DeKalb County Prosecutor ClaraMary Winebrenner noted that while the charge was amended, the offense is still a sex crime. She pointed out the victim is mentally challenged.
Squiller described the offense as “very distressing,” noting the victim suffered severe trauma as a result of Zeedyk’s actions.
Squiller said remorse shown by Zeedyk is primarily focused on how his actions have impacted himself and his family rather than the victim.
“You need to take a very hard look at yourself and what led to this incident taking place,” Squiller told Zeedyk.
“Maybe this is an isolated situation ... maybe not. Maybe there’s something about your mental make-up that needs to be addressed to make sure nothing like this ever happens again.”
As a term of probation, Squiller ordered that Zeedyk must obtain a psycho-sexual evaluation and comply with any recommendations for treatment.
