AUBURN — DeKalb County Commissioners are looking at ways to spend $8.4 million the county is expecting from the new federal American Rescue Plan.
They reacted positively Monday to a suggestion for using some of it to buy a new radio tower for the Central Communications emergency dispatching service.
A 180-foot tower at the Central Communications site near DeKalb High School would cost between $300,000 and $500,000, said Central Communications Director Brian Humbarger, who made the suggestion.
“It just makes sense to put all of our resources and some of the city’s resources on a tower,” Humbarger said. He referred to the City of Auburn, which he said is planning to take down its aging, 160-foot tower at City Hall.
Humbarger said the county highway department’s radio equipment also could be installed on a new tower. He said otherwise it would cost about $50,000 to move the highway department’s tower if the department relocates to Waterloo next year, as planned.
“I like this idea of centralizing it all in one place,” Commissioner Todd Sanderson said. Commissioners President Bill Hartman said he thinks it is a good idea.
Humbarger also reported that a new Motorola radio system began operation Thursday at the Central Communications dispatch center and is “going very well.”
Commissioners purchased the new radio system for emergency dispatchers from Motorola for $599,000 last July, agreeing with Humbarger’s recommendation for Motorola over a cheaper rival system.
Turning to other options for the federal money, Sanderson said he would like to use some of the money for improvements to the Sunny Meadows home the county operates on C.R. 40, housing approximately 20 residents.
“I’d like to see us keep that building up. It’s a treasure, in my opinion,” Sanderson said about the large, brick farmhouse that houses Sunny Meadows residents.
Commissioners also mentioned options including:
• a solar-power field at the site of a proposed new jail west of Auburn and south of Sunny Meadows. Last week, Hartman predicted it could save at least $3 million in electricity bills over the next 20 years;
• storage space for the proposed new jail;
• a shop building for the proposed new home of the highway department on U.S. 6 at the east edge of Waterloo; and
• broadband expansion for the county’s rural areas.
Commissioner Mike Watson said the county is hampered in receiving broadband grants because of a “seriously flawed” Federal Communications Commission map that shows DeKalb County is served adequately by broadband. Watson said he is working with the office of U.S. Rep. Jim Banks to correct the FCC map.
Also Monday, commissioners said they have hired engineer Jeremy Bowers of Auburn to study adding office space on the second floor of the County Office Building at 215 E. 9th St. in Auburn. The project would create a floor over a large atrium, adding 1,000 to 1,100 square feet of space.
The board also appointed John Chalmers to the DeKalb County Airport Authority board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.