ARLINGTON, Texas — Waterloo native and DeKalb High School graduate AJ Hummer has received an invitation to try out for a spot on the Under 23 United States men’s wheelchair basketball team that will compete in the upcoming World Championships.
Tryouts will be held in October, and players are hoping to earn a spot on the U.S. team that will compete in Chiba City, Japan starting in late May 2022.
The U23 men’s wheelchair basketball program is an international development team that serves as the National Wheelchair Basketball Association pipeline to the U.S. Men’s National Team. This program provides elite youth athletes the opportunity to compete at the international level.
Hummer isn't taking anything for granted.
"It feels really good, but I'm going to be honest, a lot of people have been telling me, 'You'll be fine, you'll get a tryout.' I don't want to say I didn't think it wasn't going to happen, but I kept it in the back of my mind, no matter if it does or doesn't happen, I need to keep working hard for it.
"Getting the tryout is the first part," he said. "It feels really good to make it to that step because without a tryout, none of the other accomplishments that you want to see yourself succeed in, they don't even happen without it."
Triplets AJ, brother Isaac and sister Kendra were born 14 weeks premature with various health issues. They weighed less than 2 pounds.
AJ and Isaac continued their careers at the University of Texas-Arlington and helped the school win the 2020 National Wheelchair Basketball Association title.
AJ is now a senior at UTA, where he is pursuing a dual major in business marketing and management. Beyond college, he hopes to play professionally in Europe. After basketball, he wants to get into sales and own his own business.
In college, Hummer works out throughout the week for conditioning and functional strength, plus lifting weights three times a week.
"It's a lot, but it helps a lot," Hummer said. "At the end of the day, if you want to see your performance go through the roof, you have to move some iron."
As for now, he is waiting to learn when and where the tryouts will take place, other than it will likely be at a Paralympic training center.
"That's like the million dollar question," Hummer said. "To be honest with you, we only got invited. Because of all the stuff going on in the world right now, they haven't said where or when.
"They gave us two dates to be prepared for, and that's all we know."
Athletes may have to quarantine for several days before the tryouts even begin.
Hummer has been through the rigors before.
"Last year really tested all of us. It was a really hard year," he said. "Granted, we did win the national championship, but if people only looked at that, they'd say it was a great year.
"I wouldn't say that at all," he continued. "It was the toughest year and also the most rewarding year for me as a student-athlete."
Hummer has learned to not only persevere but excel.
"Try to be resilient," Hummer said. "When times are really, really getting tough, that's when you've just got to push through and not give up.
"It took a lot for people to talk me back into loving the game again. It took awhile for me to learn to love the game again because it felt like a job if I'm being honest with you. It did feel like a job more so than having fun and training hard.
"I just have to continue to work hard because I know that's what's gotten me here," he said. "If you just stay the course, you're going to be fine.
Hummer also credits his faith for all of his accomplishments and his outlook. "Having faith in my Creator, I wouldn't be here without that," he said. "Having faith in Jesus Christ is ultimately what's gotten me here."
Hummer's thank-you list is long, especially from friends and family for their love and support in helping him reach this point. "When we won the national championship back in March, I was getting letters and messages from people I've grown up around, the dentist office and the YMCA. The support in the community is great and is much appreciated.
"The honor you have to go and represent your country, make your country proud and your hometown, your friends and family, that's second to none," he said. "Even just making the team, that's what drives me. That's a huge first step.
"Everyone wants to go and win a gold medal of course, but just making it, nobody's ever going to take that away from you."
Hummer said he stays in touch with fellow DeKalb graduate Rachel Dincoff, who recently competed at the Tokyo Olympic games.
"I was telling her, 'You going and doing that is inspiring to someone like me, someone who is trying to climb the ladder,'" he said. "I know it can be done, and I can see it can be done.
"At the end of the day, if I can be that person who inspires someone else to go and chase their dreams and be a Paralympic or an Olympian, or whatever, that's what it's all about at the end of the day."
