WATERLOO — After a 3-2 vote not to proceed with a $20.87 million bond issue for facilities upgrades last month, the DeKalb Central school board is regrouping and shifting to consider an alternate plan.
The board conducted a work session Monday night and discussed its options for funding and elements that members want to see included in facilities upgrades.
After more than two hours of discussion — which included PowerPoint presentations by board president Greg Lantz and board member Tony Baker — the board provided guidance to the administration to draw up a plan for a $12.5 million bond.
Tuesday, Lantz clarified that while the board has not agreed to anything at this time, it has provided guidance for creating a plan.
In coming up with a plan, Superintendent Steve Teders and interim chief financial officer Brandon Penrod will focus on projects that scored 4.7 to 5 on a priority ranking, with 5 being the maximum, Teders said after Monday’s work session.
Lantz said he believes the board should address the safety and infrastructure items first, and the vast majority of those items fall into the 4.7-5.0 category.
In addition, Lantz explained, there is about $1.5 million remaining from the DeKalb High School and DeKalb Middle School 2021 bonds and those funds are available now and can be put to use at the middle school.
There is also about $330,000 remaining from the J.R. Watson cafeteria and courtyard bond and those funds are also readily available and can be used to address needs for that facility, Lantz explained.
The administrative team also has identified approximately $2.1 million in current operational fund dollars that can be used for maintenance items as well, Lantz said.
“That will put the total to approximately $16.5 million to address facility upgrades while allowing the admin team and board to work through a strategic plan to address all facility needs and create a roadmap for the future,” Lantz said.
He also suggested to the board that it look at creating a committee to engage local business partners that can provide guidance and assistance on some of the projects.
“I feel if we can find a collaborative project where multiple businesses from the community can provide assistance, this could be used as a marketing tool, not only for DeKalb Central, but DeKalb County. A potential slogan that could be used, as I stated in the meeting, ‘Made in DeKalb County — Community Through Competition and Cooperation,’” Lantz said after Monday’s work session.
“Personally, I feel we are headed in the right direction as we are addressing important safety issues as well as infrastructure (roofing, HVAC, and brick and mortar) straight away, while allowing time to finalize a strategic plan and provide an on-ramp to a pay-as-we-go philosophy. Again, these are my thoughts and I cannot speak for any other board member,” Lantz said.
“I am looking forward to the plan that the administrative team puts together and appreciate the feedback and support of the community while we create a responsible strategic and fiscal plan.”
Board member Heather Krebs also weighed in after Monday’s work session.
“I am encouraged by the discussion that occurred on Monday evening and feel that the board is nearing a resolution to address some of the most immediate identified needs of the district,” she said.
“I appreciate the various ideas that have been brought forward as potential options for funding the longer list of projects and development of a strategic plan to address these needs, and I encourage our public to continue to be active participants in this process as the board works toward the development of this plan for the benefit of our students and our community as a whole.”
Board member Valerie Armstrong said it is important to continue moving forward.
“I appreciated the positive conversation acknowledging that it’s important to continue moving forward in a direction that is best for our students, staff, and community as a whole,” Armstrong said. “I’m very appreciative of the attendance and community engagement in the facility discussions over the last few months and hope this momentum continues as the board moves towards a plan and decision.”
Board member Jeff Johnson said his focus will be on the safety of the district’s students and staff.
“I have always stated that I will always vote consciously for the children of this district, and that is absolutely the truth,” Johnson said.
“I’ve questioned whether we are asking for enough money or too much. I do believe in this day and age, we have to keep every single household in our windshield. We have many families that will be fine, regardless of what the economy does in the next four years, that want the best for their children … and we have many that fear for uncertainty. That is unfortunate,” he added.
“This position that I hold seems thankless. From what I’ve seen, there will always be someone that will not be happy. Having said that, my focus will always be on the safety of our children and staff.
“Let me be clear. I have spent numerous nights on both sides of the fence. However, the discussion at this last work session makes sense to me. Numerically, this proposal is not terribly far off of what was proposed when it was voted down,” he said.
“I want to be precise when it comes to spending any amount of money that will raise an eyebrow to anyone involved in furthering this district.
“It was stated that we would focus on safety. I believe that is correct. I believe that all five board members want what is best for our children,” Johnson said. “Having said that, my lens will be on what will follow the measures that have been presented to me. We will discuss, and move forward with the best plan for our community fiscally, logically, and try to coordinate all of this with our catch phrase… ‘Portrait of a Baron.’”
The board will conduct another work session tonight at 6 p.m. at the district’s central administration office. The agenda includes facility improvements, with operations, 2019 and 2021 bonds and a $12.5 million bond listed as discussion topics.
