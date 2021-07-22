AUBURN — A proposed sports complex may be coming to the southwest portion of Auburn.
Design plans for the Auburn Sports Complex, located at the Auctions America location at 5538 C.R. 11-A, were recently submitted to the Auburn Plan Commission by Todd Bauer of ForeSight Consulting LLC of Fort Wayne with J.T. Fisher Properties LLC of Auburn listed as the developer.
Joe Fisher, of J.T. Fisher Properties LLC, said he is still working on finalizing the purchase of the property. He is hoping to close on the property in the next week and a half.
Fisher, who sold his business, Fisher Specialties, after 31 years, said the Lord told him he wasn’t ready to retire just yet.
“This is where the Lord wanted me,” he said of purchasing the property and turning it into a sports complex.
Fisher who operates J.T. Fisher Properties LLC with his wife, Terri, said the vision of the park is for it to be a place of growth for the community.
“If Auburn wasn’t already on the national map, we are hoping this will do it,” he said. “I grew up here in DeKalb County. We see this as a vital need of the community.”
He said this process began last October.
The development, when completed, will encompass both sides of C.R. 11-A and includes an area for commercial development on the south side of C.R. 11-A.
The design plans for the project show eight baseball fields, four outdoor soccer fields, one indoor soccer field and a main pavilion which will be renovated to house basketball courts.
Fisher said the renovated indoor pavilion will include 10 basketball courts, including an NBA court, and nine volleyball courts. The soccer fields can also be used as lacrosse fields.
He said they are also looking at putting in a splash pad at the park, to be utilized not only by those attending games, but it will be open to the general public.
If all goes well, he is hoping to have basketball tournaments at the complex by February 2022.
“We already have tournaments booked for the next two years,” he said. “We are hoping it will be a big draw for Auburn.”
After the Fishers close on the property, the next step in the process is for the proposal to gain approval from the City of Auburn and the county.
A statement from the city states that both the city and county are currently working through their review of the information filed as part of the application.
It goes on to say that placement on the Auburn Plan Commission agenda for public hearing is pending due to a couple of unfulfilled requirements.
Currently, the project is not on the agenda for the next Auburn Plan Commission meeting at 6 p.m. Aug. 10.
The north tract of land, which is currently home to Auctions America, is 150.45 acres and the south tract of land is 52 acres.
Auctions America Auburns Parks, LLC purchased the property from Dean Kruse’s company on Sept. 10, 2010 for $4.25 million.
The auction park has been home to the Labor Day classic car auction since it was established by Dean Kruse. This year’s auction is still scheduled to take place at the property Sept. 3-6.
