Garrett Public Library has announced activities that will take place in June.
Summer reading all month: Get a ticket for each book you return this month. Win one of five prize baskets. Join the library for special programs with the friendship and kindness theme.
Tech Tuesdays are held each Tuesday at 10 a.m. in the upstairs computer area. Bring your tech questions and library staff will do their best to help you find the answers.
Take and Make for June are aprons Twith inspirational iron-ons.
Fun, Fit and Fabulous takes place every Monday at 11 a.m. in the Community Room. Participate in low-impact exercise to build strength, stretch and balance.
Simply Crochet takes place on the fourth Tuesday of each month 6 p.m. in the Community Room and is a night to share ideas and techniques as well as make new friends. Bring a hook and yarn and any projects that you are working on. Whether you’re a novice or an expert, all are welcome.
Euchre is the first Wednesday of each month at 1 p.m. in the Community Room.
Adult Activities Group meets Wednesday, June 14, from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Help the library to host Grillin’ & Chillin’ for the community. The community (all ages) is invited to join the library for lunch. There will be hot dogs, chips, cookies and water. There will be outside games set up for people to enjoy.
Needle Felting 101 will take place Wednesday, June 14, at 6 p.m. in the Community Room. Needle felting is the process of transforming wool into 3-dimensional objects (hearts for this first class) using a barbed needle. When you felt wool, you’re agitating the fibers so they bond together, creating a solid fabric. All supplies and instruction are provided. There is no cost to attend. Participants must be 16 or older. Please sign up at the Adult Services Desk. Slots are limited.
Adult Evening Book CLub will meet Tuesday, June 20, at 6 p.m. in the Community Room. The book for discussion will be “Seven Perfect Things” by Catherine Ryan Hyde. The book for July is “The Woman in Cabin 10” by Ruth Ware and may be picked up at the adult circulation desk.
Genealogy Club meets the third Thursday of each month at 1 p.m. in the Community Room.
The Department of Natural Resources is offering a Boaters’ Safety Education Course at the library on Saturday, June 24, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. This course is required if you are planning to drive a boat or personal watercraft. Registration is online at the DNR website.
