AUBURN — Hailey Carmer LaMaster has joined the Community Foundation DeKalb County as the new program coordinator and will be responsible for handling scholarships and grants.
Carmer LaMaster lives in Auburn with her husband, Jeff. She is a graduate of Butler University and has a bachelor’s degree in secondary education with a focus on Spanish.
She has spent 16 years teaching Spanish at Prairie Heights High School. During the last five years, she was also the coordinator of English Language Learners for the entire school district. As coordinator, she worked with the non-English speaking community to increase parental involvement and improve communication between the school and the families.
As the new program coordinator at the foundation, she will be working directly with grant and scholarships applicants to help facilitate and ease the application process.
“It’s exciting to be part of the impact that the CFDC has on DeKalb County. My entire career has been in education and working with minority populations, and I look forward to bringing that experience to the scholarship and grant-making programs,” she said.
For questions about grants or scholarships, contact the foundation at 925-0311 or email program@cfdekalb.org.
