AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Sunday confirmed eight new cases of COVID-19 in DeKalb County residents, raising the total to 67.
All eight patients are reported to be recovering at home. Their ages are 16, 18, 26, 39, 48, 52, 60 and 62.
The new cases mean for DeKalb County has seen 41 cases in the past 16 days and 28 in the past five days
On Friday, DeKalb County Health Officer Dr. Mark Souder said many of the recent new cases originate from two sources — a family in the Butler area and what Souder described as a religious-based group home with about a dozen residents. He predicted that more positive tests would come from both groups.
DeKalb still continues to have by far the fewest cases of COVID-19 among the four counties in the northeast corner of Indiana.
DeKalb County has reported an age for 57 of its 59 virus patients. The average age of those 57 patients is 39 years. Only nine are 60 years or older, and they range in age from 4 months to 91 years. Only four of the 67 total patients were reported to be hospitalized.
DeKalb County has recorded only one death from a coronavirus patient, a 65-year-old man who died April 14 while hospitalized in Fort Wayne. He was the third DeKalb County resident to be confirmed, on April 3, as positive for the coronavirus.
