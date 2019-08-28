AUBURN — While automotive-related events take center stage during the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival, a wide range of other activities will be taking place this weekend to cater to a wide variety of interests.
Free concerts, food and drink, historic and cemetery tours and “live picking” will take place during the Labor Day weekend festival.
The complete schedule of events:
Today
Dancing with the DeKalb Stars: 6-9 p.m. at Country Heritage Winery, 0185 C.R. 68, LaOtto. Dancers will raise money for nonprofit organizations serving DeKalb County. Admission is free.
Thursday
Kick-off luncheon: Willennar Hall, Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, noon. Reservations cost $15 per person through the festival office at acdfestival.org.
Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum “Cheers to 45 Years” Anniversary Benefit: 6-10 p.m., Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum. $150 per person. The evening begins with hors d’oeuvres and drinks followed by a gourmet dinner, open bar and a silent and live auction. Proceeds go toward educational programs, events and exhibits. Reservations and jackets are required. Contact the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum at 925-1444 for tickets and more information; register at bidpal.net/cheers.
Factory Meet and Greet: Auburn Moose Family Center, 10th and Main streets, 6-11 p.m. Admission is free; food and drink are available. All are welcome to enjoy vintage, second-generation and special-interest cars.
Thursday-Sunday
RM Auctions Auburn Fall Collector Car Weekend: Auburn Auction Park, 5536 C.R. 11-A. Admission costs $50 for a four-day pass, including parking, or $20 for daily admission.
Friday
Pancake-and-sausage breakfast: National Automotive and Truck Museum north parking lot, 7-10 a.m., freewill donations.
ACD Club swap meet: Auburn pool parking lot near Eckhart Park, 7 a.m. to noon. Free.
Vintage treasure sale: Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, 8-11 a.m. Museum admission required.
Jack Randinelli and John Martin Collection: Willennar Genealogy Center, 700 S. Jackson St., 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a short program at noon. Free exhibit of Auburn automotive and festival history being digitized by the Eckhart Public Library.
Downtown cruise-in: Courthouse square; vehicle parking and registration begins at 10 a.m. The entry fee is $10 per vehicle; spectators are admitted free.
Factory Test Route Tour: 1600 Wayne St., in front of the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum; 10:30 a.m. arrival, 11:10 a.m. drivers meeting and 11:30 a.m. departure. Pre-register at acdclub.org.
Speakeasy 2019: Auburn Moose Family Center at 10th and Main streets, noon. Guests are welcome.
Ice cream social: Main Street near 7th Street, 5-8 p.m.; $2 per scoop.
Festival beer tent: Main Street between 7th and 8th streets, opening at 5 p.m.
Cruise-in concert: Courthouse square, 6-11 p.m.; free performances by Big Caddy Daddy and Hubie Ashcraft.
Friday and Saturday
Cemetery Tour: Woodlawn and Roselawn cemeteries, starts from mausoleum, 1431 S. Center St. Tours begin at 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8 p.m. Cost $10 for ages 13 and older, free for ages 12 and younger.
Worldwide Auctioneers 12th annual Auburn Auction: Kruse Plaza. Memorabilia auction 2 p.m. Friday and 1-6 p.m. Saturday. Main motorcar auction begins at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Cruise-in Cuisine: 7th Street between Jackson and Main streets, beginning at noon, featuring Whip N Chill, Aunt Annie’s, Fork & Fiddle, iGrandma’s, Waterloo Lions Club burgers and dogs, The Deli at 6th & Main, Kona Ice, Shigs in Pit, Ziffles and Fresh Kitchen.
Friday-Sunday
Ham Radio special event station: Northeast Indiana Amateur Radio Club will be broadcasting live honoring the festival through shortwave radio at K9A, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday
Auburn Cord Duesenberg Club car show: Eckhart Park, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Admission costs is $5 for adults, $3 for children, free for children 3 and younger, featuring up to 300 classic cars in shady Eckhart Park. Lunch is available in the park, with activities for children from 9:30-11:30 a.m.
5K run/walk: 16th and Main streets; race day registration begins at 8 a.m., the race starts at 9 a.m. Registration cost $25. Prizes will be awarded to the top three males and females for each age group and first place overall male and female runners. Walkers are welcome. Visit lakewoodparkchristianschool.com or runrace.net to register. Email mleitner@lakewoodpark.org with questions.
Connecting Rods Lunch: 10 a.m., Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, $15 per person; reservations are required
Pre-parade entertainment: Courthouse square, 11 a.m. Free performance by The Auburn Community Band.
Market on 6th: 6th Street between Jackson and Main streets, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Parade of Classics: Courthouse square, 1 p.m.
Live Picking on the Plaza: 4 p.m., James Plaza, with “American Picker” Ron Wolfe.
Ticket to Ride: 4-6 p.m., 7th Street around the James Plaza, free. Ticket to Ride is a new event where people can take free rides in select cars, based on availability. Preregistered tickets have first preference and may be picked up at Joyce Hefty Insurance in Auburn. Freewill donations go to participating nonprofits.
POUND Fitness Class presented by The JAM Center: 5 p.m., DeKalb County Courthouse, free. This group fitness phenomenon uses drum sticks called Ripstixs to become one with the music. This is for all ages. Demonstrations will include routines from Generation Pound, a fitness movement focused on children ages 6-12.
Fast and Fabulous: Courthouse square, 5-11 p.m. The entry fee is $25 per car, with pre-registration required by contacting Dream Makers Automotive; spectators are admitted free.
Fast and Fabulous concert: Courthouse square, 5-11 p.m. Free performances by the Junk Yard Band and The Matte Gray Band from Nashville, Tennessee.
The Gatsby Gala Ball: 7-11 p.m., Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum; $30 for museum members and $50 for nonmembers.
%5E
Saturday-Sunday
Auburn Historic Tours: Leaving from the DeKalb County Fairgrounds parking lot; Saturday tours begin at 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 3 p.m. and 4 p.m., Sunday tours begin at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., noon, 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.; $5.
%5E
Sunday
Flight Experience on the FORD presented by VAA Chapter 37: 9 a.m. to dark, DeKalb County Airport. Rides cost $77 per adult, $52 per child 12 and younger for a 15-minute ride on a very rare Ford plane.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.