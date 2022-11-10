City ends lease of former electric building

AUBURN — The Auburn Board of Works Thursday voted to cancel a lease agreement over a city-owned former electric building with a Fort Wayne man.
The building, located on South Wayne Street, just north of the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, was leased to Neil Colchin for possible rehabilitation efforts by a previous city administration.
During the administration of then-Mayor Norman Rohm, a proposal was made to have the vacant building demolished, City Attorney Erik Weber said.
An individual stepped forward to conduct a campaign to rehabilitate the building. “That didn’t happen,” Weber said. While the bid to demolish the building was taken off the table, the building remained vacant.
No one had come forward with any type of plan to save the building. When then-Mayor Norm Yoder made a declaration the building would be demolished, Colchin presented a plan to save the building.
In the summer of 2013, Weber said Colchin returned with a presentation, and in Jan. 2014, the city gave permission for Colchin to move forward with his plan to turn the building into a motorcycle museum.
The agreement, Weber said, outlined several conditions, including the creation of a non-profit corporation, which, he continued, has not happened.
Interior and exterior walls were to be tuck-pointed, and restrooms, a heating system and fire alarm system were all to be installed but none have happened, the attorney continued.
Other conditions included addressing the second floor, which “remains a serious hazard,” Weber said in his report. “The structural integrity of the second floor is completely non-existent. As a matter of fact, a portion of the second floor has collapsed.”
Windows have been repaired but continue to show broken glass and cracks, he added.
“It’s a hazard, and it would certainly concern me if anyone was in that building,” Weber said.
The city required utilities to be placed in the developer’s name, and for the developer to carry liability insurance, neither of which have happened.
At some point, Weber said some event took place at the building, despite not having any authorization, occupancy or permits.
“The first I heard of that was about a week ago,” he said. “I would never think you could do something, put any type of event in there with the condition that building is in now.
“I would be horrified to think what could happen if something caved in or someone fell. … It would be pretty scary.”
Weber said, “This agreement has been breached to the vast majority of the requirements.”
In response to comments from board member Danny McAfee, Weber confirmed the original lease was for five years, but was not an “ongoing space where you can go on and on and on for decades to do whatever you want in. That’s not appropriate.” Weber said he can find no evidence the lease was extended after the original five-year term.
In his remarks, Colchin said the building was constructed in 1929 as part of the Works Progress Administration program, initiated by President Franklin D. Roosevelt.
Decommissioned in 1938, it fell into disrepair, “and then I came along with a vision, a hard-working attitude and a plan to save this historic building,” Colchin told the board.
A new roof was installed and years of garbage and debris were removed from the building, he said. The building was completely rewired and a new electrical panel was installed. Window panes were sand-blasted and “thousands” of new glass panes were installed.
Other projects included a stone base for the parking lot, removed old fencing, leveled the grounds, built a retaining wall and installed a modern sculpture garden.
“All of this work was done at my expense,” Colchin said. “When (Mayor) Mike Ley ambushed me at the power plant building, this was the first time I had met him.
“I had no notice that he felt I was in any violation of this agreement,” he continued. “I had not received any prior letters or calls. This entire situation is very upsetting and appears to be the result of one man’s ego.
“I was asked by a friend if Sarah Payne could use the power plant for a fundraiser,” Colchin said. “I do not know Sarah Payne. As it turns out, Sarah was running against Mike Ley for mayor. I was not aware of this situation when I agreed to let her hold the event.
“That should not matter. The last time I checked, this is still America, and we have political freedom, even in Auburn, Indiana,” he said.
Colchin said he requested Weber send to him any notices of violation on Colchin’s part by Friday, Nov. 4. Colchin said he received the original agreement and a letter of lease termination on Nov. 7.
“This was the first notice of non-compliance,” he said. “It leads me to believe this is a simple case of political revenge and a blatant abuse of power.
“My agreement was with the Board of Works and myself. Mayor Ley has now drug all of you into his latest lawsuit,” Colchin said. “It’s a shame because you’re not only depriving the citizens of Auburn of this historic treasure, you’ll now have to pay the lawyers to defend this man’s fragile ego.”
Colchin said his right to speak was silenced at the board’s Nov. 3 session — a rescheduled meeting.
“That is why the notice I plan to sue you for breach of contract, loss of income, loss of potential income, emotional distress, intimidation and assault,” he said.
Following the meeting, Weber responded to Colchin’s legal claims.
“He’s created a situation where the city has to do something because that building, the only thing I think you can do with it is tear it down,” Weber said. “It’s had another decade of deterioration, and he has personal items in there.
“He can get anything out of there that he wants. We would be more than happy to return everything to him.
“As for this political thing, none of us have any idea about that. It’s a complete and utter lie and false,” Weber stated. “We have no idea of what event has been held there — no clue.
“He had a key to the building and he did whatever he wanted,” the attorney continued. “He used it as a personal playground. It’s unfortunate.
“It was a decision that a previous administration said, ‘We’ll give it a shot.’ I agree with what the mayor said. This is flat-out somebody who is going to try to blame everyone else for their own inefficiencies.
“We’ll do the right thing for the citizens.”
The next Board of Works meeting will take place at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, a day earlier than normal.
