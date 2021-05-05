AUBURN — May will be Pink Out Month in Auburn, Mayor Mike Ley proclaimed in a ceremony Tuesday.
The Alpha Pi Chapter of Tri Kappa will sponsor events throughout the month to promote awareness and early detection of breast cancer.
Activities will include Dine 2 Donate events on May 11 at Mad Anthony's Tap Room and May 13 at The Italian Grille.
A Dessert 2 Donate event is scheduled for May 20 at Classic City Cookies, with pre-orders due by May 17.
The Brown House will donate to Pink Out through its Pints for Purpose program. A portion of the proceeds from ice cream pint sales will go toward Pink Out. Flavors include strawberry, “Pound Cake Pieces” and pink sprinkles for $6 per pint.
Francine's Friends mobile mammography unit will be at The James Cultural Plaza in downtown Auburn on May 20 from 1-6 p.m.
Auburn Massage Centre selling raffle tickets for the Pink Out fund, with the winner to be announced May 21,
Pink ribbons will be hung in trees throughout the county during the weekend of May 21-23.
Pink Out shopping is scheduled for May 20 in downtown Auburn.
Sales of Pink Out T-shirts will continue through Sunday at https://2021pinkout.itemorder.com/sale?fbclid=IwAR3iWnkQRPUaDwAejddWOWXm95p9jByVjvZyUeeyZIL3jdWqYBWfWYvcEHw.
The text of the mayor’s proclamation:
Whereas, One in every eight women will develop breast cancer in her lifetime. The exact cause of the disease is unknown, and at this time, there is no cure however, cancer found in early stages has a 98% cure rate; and
Whereas, The mission of Pink Out DeKalb County is to raise awareness in the community, educate about early detection, and save lives. With heightened community awareness and early detection through screening, DeKalb County residents will have a greater chance of survival; and
Whereas, The Center for Disease Control reports that only 65% of women over the age of 40 have received a breast cancer screening within the past two years; and
Whereas, The American Cancer Society reports that in 2020 an estimated 800 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in Indiana. Breast cancer ranks second as a cause of cancer deaths in women; and
Whereas, DeKalb County has a higher breast cancer incidence rate than the State of Indiana according to the most recent Indiana Cancer Consortium edition of the Indiana Cancer Facts and Figures.
Whereas, Women who have regular mammograms are more likely to have breast cancer found early, are less likely to need aggressive treatments, and are more likely to be cured. According to the Indiana Cancer Control Plan, overall cancer screening rates are lower among Indiana populations compared with U.S. populations; and
Whereas, The Alpha Pi Chapter of Kappa Kappa Kappa, Inc. has partnered with Parkview DeKalb Health, Francine’s Friends Mobile Mammography, and St. Martin’s Health Clinic to increase cancer screenings in Northeast Indiana for the purpose of reducing breast cancer deaths through early detection; and
Now, therefore be it proclaimed that the representatives of DeKalb County do hereby recognize the month of May 2021 as Pink Out Month and ask all citizens to join in this worthwhile cause, to educate and promote breast cancer screenings.
