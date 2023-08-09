AUBURN — Judge Adam Squiller sentenced three people for criminal offenses during Aug. 2 hearings.
Michael Leigh Casebere of the 100 block of North Randolph Street, Garrett, was sentenced to 180 days in jail, all suspended except two days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for 363 days and his driving license was suspended for 90 days. He received credit for one day served in jail while the case was pending.
Shawn Alan Caldwell of the 100 block of North Orange Street, Albion, was sentenced to 60 days in jail, all suspended except 30 days, for operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration of at least 0.08 but less than 0.15, a Class C misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for 335 days and his driving license was suspended for 60 days.
Matthew Price Gealy of the 11000 block of Chapelwood Drive, Fishers, was sentenced to 60 days in jail, all suspended except two days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for 363 days and he received credit for one day served in jail while the case was pending.
