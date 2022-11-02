Auburn, Garrett boards to hold joint meeting
GARRETT — The City of Auburn Board of Public Works and Safety and the Garrett Board of Public Works and Safety will hold a joint meeting at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7 in the council chamber at Garrett City Hall, 130 S. Randolph St.
The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the Auburn Essential Services expansion project.
