WATERLOO — The DeKalb Central school district will offer a variety of fresh and frozen food items to the community for free Friday from 2-5 p.m. at DeKalb High School. Enter the high school campus from C.R. 427 and follow the signs around the back to door 17.
Participants should remain in their vehicles and boxes will be handed through the vehicle window. There are no eligibility requirements to participate in this distribution and food will be given away on a first come, first served basis until depleted.
The district said the food distribution is possible “due to a gracious donation.”
