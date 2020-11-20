GARRETT — The John Houlton Chapter, NSDAR, commemorated Veterans Day on Nov. 12 at the Garrett Public Library by hosting Alan Schaffer of Fort Wayne, a Navy veteran who presented a program of patriotic music interspersed with details of his military service.
Schaffer was introduced by Karen Bash, who said, “Alan is a giving person.”
Schaffer is well known throughout northeast Indiana, southern Michigan, and Ohio because he regularly plays at nursing homes and other venues. In spite of his scheduled 206 performances this year being canceled because of the coronavirus shutdowns, he said, “I play every day, but this year, it’s been in my house.”
Schaffer was raised in Defiance, Ohio, where he often played with his father, a professional country-western singer and musician.
“I graduated from high school and wasn’t ready for college. I joined the Navy when I was 18. When I got to boot camp in Michigan, it was January and 17 degrees below zero. I wondered if I’d made a mistake,” Schaffer said.
He persevered and made many life-lasting friends while serving on the USS Roark as a “scope-dope,” a moniker for “radar specialist.”
Seated at his Yamaha keyboard and occasionally using his harmonica, Schaffer played military songs and told of his work in the contact information center on the ship.
“We did search and rescue work,” he said, “replenishing oil for other ships, and doing plane guard duty. We were a fighting ship.” He told of the engine fire that broke out on the ship in 1971, shortly after the USS Roark’s first deployment, and its subsequent repair work at Pearl Harbor.
“For a time, we lived and camped on the beach. That part wasn’t bad,” he said.
Regent Nancy Brickley led the opening ritual, Bash read the minutes, and Sue Anderson gave the treasurer’s report. Brickley shared correspondence from Charlotte Blair, INDAR Regent. The Chapter received an award for chapter achievement. Chaplain Jan Dantzer collected personal items and clothing to take to the Veterans Hospital.
“It’s something we do as a chapter, and they appreciate it,” she said.
Although the John Houlton Chapter was chartered in DeKalb County, many members reside nearby. Attending from Fort Wayne were Elizabeth Chmiel, Karen Bash, Nancy Brickley; along with Linda Quick of Angola; Alice Richards of Rome City; Sunny Liddell, Sherry Littlejohn, Rachel Roberts, and Joyce Phillips of Auburn; Jan Dantzer of Garrett; and Sue Anderson of Hamilton.
The Chapter canceled its December meeting because of COVID-19, and members wished each other Happy Holidays.
