AUBURN — DeKalb County Commissioners will begin weekly special meetings to discuss construction of a new DeKalb County Jail.
“We’re going to go every week for a while. We’ve got a lot to iron out — a lot to decide,” Commissioners President William Hartman said Monday. The first meeting will be Monday, Jan. 11.
The meetings will begin at 1:30 p.m. in the Commissioners Court on the second floor of the DeKalb County Courthouse, 100 S. Main St., Auburn. They will be open to the public.
The commissioners hope to select an architect by the end of January to design a potential new jail, Hartman said in his monthly report to the DeKalb County Council.
The existing jail opened in the mid-1980s on East 8th Street, one block east of the courthouse. It has been overcrowded for several years, with the county paying for jails in Noble and Steuben counties to house overflow inmates.
The jail also has been plagued by structural problems, in part due to settling caused by unstable soils at its location near the floodplain of Cedar Creek, which flows one block to the east.
In previous discussions of a potential new jail, county officials have focused on a site near the new Community Corrections Center that opened 11 months ago at the west edge of Auburn, north of S.R. 8.
Hartman said a committee to discuss jail plans will include all three county commissioners, Sheriff David Cserep II, Chief Deputy Sheriff Roger Powers and jail maintenance supervisor Jeff Bickel. The DeKalb County Council appointed members William VanWye, Bob Krafft and Dave Yarde to alternate attending the meetings.
“We’ve got to keep the public as educated as possible,” DeKalb County Council President Rick Ring said about a potential jail project. He said funding for a new jail could be subject to a public referendum, with the first opportunity in May 2022.
Veterans officer selected
The commissioners have hired Ronda Hunkler as the county’s new veterans service officer, Hartman reported.
A U.S. Army veteran, Hunkler has worked in the county auditor’s office since 2014. Hartman said Hunkler was the commissioners’ second choice in late 2018, when they hired Travis Holcomb as the veterans officer. Holcomb now is leaving for other opportunities.
“We’ve had a lot of applications … but she’s as qualified as anybody, and very dedicated, very excited about taking on that responsibility,” Hartman said.
Hunkler starts her new duties Monday. Holcomb will continue in a part-time role as he trains Hunkler.
Annual appointments
The council made several appointments to boards and commissions:
• DeKalb County Economic Development Partnership — County Councilwoman Amy Demske was reappointed for four years;
• DeKalb County Board of Zoning Appeals — Rory Walker was appointed for four years, replacing Jim Stahl, who is retiring after about 30 years on the board; “It’s really important that we keep an agricultural representative on this board,” Ring said.
• Garrett Public Library Board — Ashley Brenneman;
• DeKalb County Redevelopment Commission — John Good and Rick Walters;
• Butler Redevelopment Commission — Dawn Mason
• DeKalb County Visitors Bureau and Tourism Commission — former County Councilwoman Marty Grimm, replacing Brad McDaniel, who resigned;
• St. Joe-Spencerville Regional Sewer District — Jim Dwyer, reappointed for four years; and
• Property Tax Assessment Board of Appeals — Kyle Branscum and Marcia Seevers, both reappointed.
Building concerns
Hartman reported on developments regarding the county’s sale of a vacant lot at 208 E. 7th St., Auburn, to developers of a new Credent Wealth Management three-story office building on the site.
The county has not completed the sale, he said, adding, “We are not going to close on that until we have an agreement that we’re happy with, that will protect us.”
The land lies directly west of a county government office building at 220 E. 7th St., and developers want to erect the new building as close to the county’s building at possible.
The developers will agree to fix any problems their construction could cause to 220 E. 7th St., Hartman said.
“We think we’ve got a solution. We’ve got an agreement written up that will cover us,” he said.
Hartman said the commissioners have hired engineer Jeremy Bowers of Auburn to protect the county’s interests.
“They will not be able to do anything without his consent and permission,” Hartman said about Bowers.
The county will need to reinforce the roof at 220 E. 7th St. for additional snow load.
“You put a bigger building next to a smaller building, you get that blow-off,” Hartman said.
A more complicated problem involves the load the foundations of the side-by-side buildings will create on the subsoil, he said.
“We don’t even know really what’s down there,” he said about the county building’s foundation, which was constructed by previous owner.
