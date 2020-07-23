AUBURN — City of Auburn officials seemed to think they are getting their money’s worth out of the DeKalb County Economic Development Partnership.
At a meeting Thursday, the Board of Public Works and Safety approved paying $43,684 for the partnership’s services this year. The fee is an increase from $33,774 last year, but the rate had not increased in four years.
In 2019 and the first half of 2020, the partnership worked on 18 projects in Auburn totaling $80.3 million of investment and creating 219 jobs.
Auburn’s activity represented about 60% of the countywide total of $133 million investments and creation of 357 jobs during those 18 months, said Anton King, executive director of the partnership.
King said the county currently has 1,100 people filing unemployment claims, with the most recent measure showing 10% unemployment.
In the county’s economy, “We are getting folks back to work, and companies are bringing those people back. A lot of places have their hiring signs out, just like before,” King told the board.
Also Thursday, the board approved a contract with USI Consultants to study the feasibility of an overpass or underpass of the CSX railroad at Auburn’s south edge. The consultants will be paid $40,000 and must complete the study within six months.
Mayor Mike Ley said the city has revised its contract with Martin Riley, which is providing architectural engineering services for a remodeling of City Hall. Ley said the project has doubled in size to include the entire first floor of City Hall.
Fire Chief Michael VanZile said his department has received a $7,000 grant for its training site from the Indiana Fire Marshal’s office. The department will buy three land/sea containers to add to its existing burn building.
“This will give us more ‘simulated rooms’ to conduct search and firefighting operations,” VanZile said after the meeting.
