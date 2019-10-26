AUBURN — Trick-or-treaters are invited to make a stop at Eckhart Public Library’s Auburn Plaza location, Teen Library, or Willennar Genealogy Center this Halloween. There will be a piece of candy or some Play-Doh for the library’s costumed friends. Some staff members also may be in costume.
The genealogy center staff will present a program, ”Mayors of Auburn: 1900 to Now,” on Friday, Nov. 1. from 3-4 p.m. at Smith Farms Manor, 406 Smith Drive. Those attending will learn about Auburn’s mayoral history. All are welcome to attend.
The library is highlighting one of its newest items, “Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom” for Playstation 4. Hop back into the world of Ni no Kuni with Evan Pettiwhisker Tildrum, a usurped boy king looking to build a new kingdom. Along the way, players will make new friends, battle strange enemies, and have free realm of the world. Find this title at the Auburn Plaza location.
Here’s what else is happening around the library campus during the week of Oct. 28 to Nov. 2:
• Food Drive for Veterans: The library is collecting nonperishable food, hygiene items, gloves, hats, scarves, gas cards, and Walmart gift cards for veterans throughout the month. Items may be dropped off at any Eckhart Public Library location, Auburn Brewing Company, the Auburn Parks and Recreation Park Office, 1500 S. Cedar St., and Parkview DeKalb Health, parking lot B, door 1. Food items cannot be expired and clothing must be new. All items will be donated to the VA for its food pantry and veterans services.
• Eckhart Envoys Homeschool Program: Homeschool students in grade school or middle school will have the chance to learn about countries and cultures from around the world Monday from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the Auburn Plaza location.
• Learning STEAM through Legos: Explore science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics (STEAM), and interact with peers Monday from 1-2 p.m. at the Auburn Plaza location.
• Bridge-a-Rama Bridge lessons: Learn to play Bridge for free Monday from 5:45-7:45 p.m. at the Auburn Plaza location. Space is limited. Contact Leslie Hamman at 925-9357 or by email at hammanleslie@yahoo.com to register. This program is a partnership with Auburn Associate Tri Kappa through the Bridge-A-Rama program.
• Babies and Books: The library’s youngest friends will access a world of creativity and discovery and explore new themes and ideas through reading, play, creating and more Wednesday from 10-10:30 a.m. at the Auburn Plaza location.
• Teen Garden Club: All are welcome for an hour of gardening fun Wednesday from 3:30-4:30 p.m. at the Teen Library.
• Lego Club: The group will meet Wednesday from 4-5 p.m. at the Teen Library.
• Family Storytime: The group will meet Wednesday from 6:30-7 p.m. at the Auburn Plaza location.
• Story Explorers: Growing and learning library friends will have the chance to access a world of creativity and discover before heading to preschool Thursday from 10-10:30 a.m. at the Auburn Plaza Location. Participants will explore new themes and ideas through reading, play, creating, and more.
• Kids in the Kitchen: Children and teens can learn their way around food prep, food from other cultures, and what goes into good eating Thursday from 4-5 p.m. at the Teen Library. Children under 7 will need a parent or guardian present.
• Trick-or-Treat at Eckhart Public Library: Trick-or-treaters are welcome to stop at the Auburn Plaza location, Teen Library, or Willennar Genealogy Center Thursday from 4-8 p.m.
• Mayors of Auburn:1900s to Now: Staff from the Willennar Genealogy Center will present a program on Auburn’s mayors from 1900 to now Friday from 3-4 p.m. at Smith Farms Manor, 406 Smith Dr. All are welcome to attend.
• Teen Magic: The Gathering Club: Teens are invited to join a Magic: The Gathering Club Friday from 5-7 p.m. at the Teen Library. Participants, both beginners and experts alike, are invited to play, learn, and discuss this card game.
• Barnes & Noble Book Fair Fundraiser for the Friends: A fundraiser for Friends of Eckhart Public Library will be taking place at Barnes & Noble at Glenbrook Square Mall, Fort Wayne, Saturday, Nov. 2, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Proceeds will go toward replacing books that were lost in the fire. Coupons to participate can be found in-store and at all Eckhart Public Library locations. Coupons can be used through Nov. 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.