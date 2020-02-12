Auburn, IN (46706)

Today

Rain and snow this evening. Periods of light snow overnight. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening. Periods of light snow overnight. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.