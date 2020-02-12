AUBURN — A “Mardi Gras Masquerade Murder Mystery” will raise money for Habitat for Humanity of Northeast Indiana.
The event will take place Friday, Feb. 21, from 6-9 p.m. at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, 1600 Wayne St., Auburn. It includes a comedy “whodunit,” dinner catered by The Italian Grille of Auburn and a cash bar for ages 21 and older
Tickets priced at $50 per person or $90 per couple will raise money for Habitat for Humanity. They may be ordered online at the Habitat for Humanity of Northeast Indiana website, www.hfhnei.org, or its Facebook event page, by calling Habitat at 925-2508, or at the office, 101 N. Main St., Auburn.
“Last year we provided five roofs, a new HVAC system and six handicap ramps for those in need in our communities,” said Marianne Stanley, executive director for Habitat for Humanity.
“In order to continue to make a difference we need your help,” Stanley said.
“There isn’t another nonprofit in this area that provides critical repairs to homeowners, so please consider attending our event and getting to know us,” Stanley added. “Plus, they are a hoot, so we would really love to see some new faces at our third murder mystery!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.