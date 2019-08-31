Tuesday
8 a.m. — Auburn Board of Works, City Hall, 210 E. 9th St., continuation of unsafe building hearing on apartments in 100 block of East 11th Street.
8:30 a.m. — Garrett Board of Public Works and Safety, City Hall.
Noon — Auburn Redevelopment Commission, City Hall council chambers, 210 E. 9th St.
6 p.m. — Auburn Common Council, council chambers, City Hall, 210 E. 9th St.
7 p.m. — St. Joe Town Board, St. Joe Town Hall.
7 p.m. — Garrett Common Council, Garrett City Hall, 130 S. Randolph St.
7 p.m. — Butler Board of Works, 215 S. Broadway.
7:30 p.m. — Butler City Council, City Hall, 215 S. Broadway.
Wednesday
4:30 p.m. — Butler Redevelopment Commission, 213 S. Broadway.
6:30 p.m. — Auburn Board of Zoning Appeals, continuation of hearing on Fort Wayne Auto Truck Auction petition for special zoning exception at 5536 C.R. 11A, Auburn, known as Auburn Auction Park.
6:30 p.m. — Butler Park Board, utility office, 213 S. Broadway.
Thursday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Commissioners, courthouse, Auburn.
Friday
1 p.m. — DeKalb County Election Board, Commissioners Court, second floor, DeKalb County Courthouse.
