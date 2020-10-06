AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Tuesday reported eight new cases of COVID-19 in DeKalb County residents.
The new coronavirus-positive patients range in age from 20 to 78, a news release said. They include persons age 21, 22, 50 and 77 who are recovering at home and ages 20, 40, 63 and 78 for whom the Health Department has no further information.
The new patients raise the county’s total to 558 cases since March and 39 in the first six days of October. The rate of 6.5 cases per day puts October on a pace to become the month with the most new cases.
The county recorded one case of COVID-19 in March, 19 in April, 18 in May, 121 in June, 56 in July, 137 in August and 168 in September.
Data from the Regenstrief Institute shows 55 DeKalb County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, an increase of one since Monday, with 16 admitted to intensive-care units, a number that is unchanged over the past several days.
To date, 16 DeKalb County residents have died while infected with COVID-19. The most recent death was reported Monday.
The Health Department recently issued an expanded set of guidelines for county residents:
• Masks are essential in stopping the spread of COVID-19 in asymptomatic people.
• Avoid groups where social distancing is not possible or is not being done.
• Keeping schools, restaurants and businesses open necessitates all of us teaming up and masking up.
• Lives can be saved and hospitalizations reduced through community teamwork.
• Please follow Governor Holcomb’s Executive Order requiring face masks in public settings.
• Continue to follow social distancing and hygiene guidelines.
