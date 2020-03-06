AUBURN — Upgrades to two major streets will begin early next week, Auburn Street Department Superintendent Bill Brandon said.
Accessible ramps will be installed at intersections on South Jackson and South Van Buren streets.
Later in the spring, a portion of South Van Buren Street will be repaved.
Ramps to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act will be installed where needed along:
• South Van Buren Street from 7th Street to 14th Street; and
• the west side of South Jackson Street from 10th Street to 19th Street.
Ramps already are in place along the east side of Jackson Street as part of a walking trail through the city.
The same stretch of Van Buren Street will be milled and then overlaid with new asphalt in June, Brandon said. Jackson Street is not scheduled for repaving this year.
During the repaving, Van Buren Street may have closures from block to block. The Street Department will do its best to keep traffic moving, Brandon said.
Brandon invited residents with requests for additional ADA sidewalk ramps to call the Street Department at 925-6455.
