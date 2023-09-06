Hospital conducts emergency exercise

DeKalb County Emergency Management personnel and Parkview Hospital officials participated in emergency training exercises last week.

 DEKALB COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT

AUBURN — Local emergency management agencies, Indiana Department of Homeland Security and Parkview Hospitals conducted exercises last week.

Participants included DeKalb County Emergency Management/Homeland Security, Huntington County Emergency Management, Indiana Department of Homeland Security, LaGrange County Emergency Management, Northeast Fire District, Noble County Emergency Management, Parkview Hospitals, Steuben County Emergency Management and Whitley County Emergency Management.

