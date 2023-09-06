Hospital conducts emergency exercise

AUBURN — Local emergency management agencies, Indiana Department of Homeland Security and Parkview Hospitals conducted exercises last week.
Participants included DeKalb County Emergency Management/Homeland Security, Huntington County Emergency Management, Indiana Department of Homeland Security, LaGrange County Emergency Management, Northeast Fire District, Noble County Emergency Management, Parkview Hospitals, Steuben County Emergency Management and Whitley County Emergency Management.
The Parkview DeKalb training exercise took place Aug. 29. This scenario was a multiple casualty incident functional exercise. The exercise simulated a weather incident with property damage and multiple injuries.
The group gathered at the DeKalb County Emergency Operations Center to discuss the situation, incident and hospital needs. Emergency management staff conducted a whiteboard brainstorming session to collaborate and determine best practices. Afterwards, the team went to Parkview DeKalb to observe their full-scale exercise and family reunification process.
The Parkview Huntington training exercise took place Aug. 30. This scenario was also a multiple casualty incident functional exercise. Like the one at Parkview DeKalb, the exercise simulated a weather incident with property damage and multiple injuries.
The group gathered at the Huntington County Emergency Operations Center to discuss the situation, incident and hospital needs. Emergency management staff conducted a whiteboard brainstorming session to collaborate and determine best practices. Afterwards, the team went to Parkview Huntington to observe their full-scale exercise and family reunification process.
Thursday, local emergency management staff assisted Parkview Hospital with its full-scale exercise in Fort Wayne to perform controller and evaluator roles and responsibilities.
This three-day exercise was a great opportunity for local emergency management staff to work with local, state, federal, and private sector partners. Emergency management staff continue to attend meetings, training, and exercises to enhance our readiness, preparedness, and critical thinking.
Local emergency personnel will continue to work on mitigation, preparedness, response and recovery with regards to emergencies and disasters.
